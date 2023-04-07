Tesco recalls Free From Bran Flakes amid warning to people with certain allergies

Supermarket giant Tesco is recalling its brand of Free From Bran Flakes because some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant - chocolate pillows - that contain milk and hazelnut (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency says this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to nuts.

The product has a best before date of May 26, 2024.

A spokesman for the FSA said: "Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

They product should be returned to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required.