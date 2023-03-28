Hayfever sufferers can save money by not going to the GP for a prescription, say health leaders

For example patients have to pay £9.65 prescription fees for a packet of 30 tablets to treat the symptoms of hayfever. But those same tablets brought over the counter can cost as little a £3.

During the last 12 months, the local NHS prescribed 60,167 items to patients to treat mild hayfever, costing over £300,000.

But they say all these items would have been easily and cheaply available over the counter from supermarkets, pharmacies and high street stores.

Gareth Harris, a Shropshire-based pharmacist, said: “A lot of people book a GP appointment for advice on hayfever, which isn’t needed. It’s far better to ask your local pharmacist if you’re not sure what treatment is suitable for the symptoms you have. Pharmacists are highly trained clinicians, and you can visit at a time that suits you.

“We have a range of over-the-counter treatments in stock, including nasal sprays, eye drops and tablets which are often far cheaper than prescriptions. A simple nasal spray costs £8 in a pharmacy. It’s far cheaper, easier and quicker for patients to come to their pharmacist for help with hay fever.”

Health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have issued guidance to people who experience hayfever symptoms, along with information on where to find help and cut prescription costs.

This spring, residents across the county are being encouraged to visit their local pharmacy for advice and treatment as it is not usually necessary to see a GP if you have hayfever symptoms.

Over-the-counter treatments from a pharmacy are available cheaply, without a prescription.

Local, expert pharmacists are available for quick, free advice with no appointment necessary, and advice can also be obtained from the NHS website.

Hayfever is a common condition also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis. It affects around one in five of us in the UK and mainly affects people between March and September. Hayfever is an allergic reaction to pollen; the fine powder produced by trees, flowers and weeds.

Symptoms include sneezing, itchy eyes, a runny nose and headaches. Although hayfever is often harmless unfortunately there is no cure, so healthcare professionals suggest avoiding pollen alongside managing symptoms.

Dr Masood Ahmed, deputy chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “By visiting a pharmacy to discuss hayfever symptoms you’ll be saving yourself time and money, freeing up GP appointments for people with urgent needs and helping yourselves and the NHS save money on unnecessary prescription costs.