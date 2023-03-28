Couple partner with Shropshire hospice after death of one-day old daughter

Jamie and Laura Moorcroft

In October 2021, Jamie and Laura Moorcroft lost their new-born daughter, Posey, who died at just one day old, after she was born without a heartbeat.

Doctors brought Posey back, but she had to be treated in intensive care immediately after birth, after suffering from hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE).

Jamie, 37, said: “Doctors fought successfully to bring her back, but there was no brain activity whatsoever. She was treated in intensive care immediately after birth.

“However, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue her care the following day.”

Posey

It was here that the family, from Buckley, were introduced to the option of attending Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.

Jamie said: “A specialist bereavement nurse told us about services that Hope House in Oswestry offer and made arrangements for the three of us to travel there together.

“We had a very precious four days with Posey and were able to do activities and make memories such as hand and foot prints and just focus on our family and begin the process of grieving.”

The Moorcroft’s were able to use the hospice’s Great Bear Suite, a bespoke facility that allows families a chance to spend private time with their child in a comfortable environment and begin the grieving process.

Jamie is the co-founder of Sorodo Ltd, a financial services company that helps small businesses in Wales and beyond find the finance they need to grow.

His personal connection to the hospice has led to Sorodo becoming Bronze members of the Hospice's Business Champions initiative.

The business gave a donation of £1,500 – which will provide one week of specialist paediatric care nursing and more.

Speaking of their decision to partner with the hospices, Jamie continued: “Sorodo was set up from a small garage in a back garden in Buckley along with my friend Richard and brother Simon in 2012.

“There is obviously a direct connection between us after the care we received with Posey and as a business we share a very people-focused outlook and think the support they offer families is amazing.

“I had discovered Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith before Posey was born when I signed-up for their lottery but wasn’t fully aware of their range of services – and then, a couple of years later we needed them.”

Looking to the future, Jamie said: “Laura and I are still coming to terms with the loss of our daughter, but we are hopeful we can expand our family soon.