'A huge error': Disbelief that Welshpool left out of meetings list over air ambulance move

A series of meetings on the future of the Wales Air Ambulance will take place

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) in Wales has been looking at changes to the way the Wales Air Ambulance works – that could include the closure of its Mid Wales base at Welshpool Airport.

A series of consultation meetings and drop-in events on the issue are taking place over two months from April 4.

But there is no public meeting scheduled for Welshpool, only drop-in sessions – with the location of those also yet to be confirmed – according to the engagement plan on the Welsh NHS Emergency Ambulance Services Committee website.

Welshpool councillor Graham Breeze and the town's mayor, Councillor Alison Davies, have both called for a re-think and the hasty arrangement of a public meeting at Welshpool Town Hall.

“On first sight of the meeting schedule I was extremely angry,” said Councillor Breeze, who represents Welshpool Llanerchyddol Ward on Powys County Council.

“Now that I have calmed down I am hoping to hear that this has been an oversight.

“It is unthinkable that public meetings should be held in other locations and only drop-in sessions are held in the very area most affected by the proposals of closure.

“Over the weekend I have written to the organisers and contacted our MP, Craig Williams, and MS Russell George suggesting Welshpool is quickly added to the list as a public meeting venue with the Mayor of Welshpool confirming that the Town Hall is available.

“As a member of the Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Campaign team, I have been closely involved in the ongoing discussion but never felt for a second that Welshpool would be treated this way. I am choosing to accept an error has been made at this stage – an error that can be righted.”

Councillor Davies said: “Discovering that there is no planned public meeting in Welshpool was certainly a shock and seems to be a huge error.

“It is hard to believe this of the organisers of what should be a robust and open consultation. It is all very disappointing and I remain having very little confidence in the whole process.”

Councillor Davies confirmed that the town council had always made it clear that the town hall was available to host a public meeting but no booking had been made.

The eight-week consultation period will see the first face-to-face opportunity at a drop-in in Newtown on April 4.

That is followed by the first public meeting at The Monty Club from 5.30pm on the same day.

The information published does point out that changes could be made to the programme.

A number of virtual meetings will also be held over Microsoft Teams, before the roadshow moves north later in April for more in-person events in Caernarfon, Wrexham, Colwyn Bay and finally Tywyn on May 4.

The full dates for the Mid Wales engagement sessions are:

Tuesday, April 4: Newtown (Location and time to be confirmed), Public Drop-in

Tuesday, April 4: Newtown (The Monty Club), Public Meeting from 5.30pm-7pm

Tuesday, April 11: Virtual Public Meeting, Microsoft Teams from 12.30pm-1.30pm

Tuesday, April 11: Virtual Public Meeting, Microsoft Teams from 6pm-7pm

Thursday, April 13: Welshpool (Location and time to be confirmed), Public Drop-in

Thursday, April 13: Builth Wells (Royal Welsh Showground), Public Meeting from 5.30pm-7pm

Monday, April 17: Virtual Public Meeting, Microsoft Teams from 12.30pm-1.30pm

Monday, April 17: Virtual Public Meeting, Microsoft Teams from 6pm-7pm

Thursday, April 20: Virtual Public Meeting, Microsoft Teams from 12.30pm-1.30pm

Thursday, April 20: Virtual Public Meeting, Microsoft Teams from 6pm-7pm