Man grows 18 inches following brain tumour surgery

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/03/23.Jamie Connolly, from Rowley Regis, who has had a big growth spurt after having a brain tumour removed..

Rowley Regis resident and mental health care assistant, Jamie Connolly, 35, has revealed how undergoing brain tumour surgery added 1.5ft to his overall height in a matter of months.

Jamie at Cadbury World in 2013

When Jamie was 16, he never thought his 4ft 1in stature could be connected to a hidden brain tumour. However, after suffering from a seizure whilst playing video games, an MRI scan revealed a shocking mass on his brain.

Mr Connolly said: "When I was in school I was suffering from bad headaches, but I just put that down to my exams and stress, then when I had the seizure I decided that I needed to get checked.

"When I came back my nan said she knew it was something. I was also very small for my age, which I didn't think anything off, I didn't realise it could be a symptom of a brain tumour."

Following the initial surgery on the tumour in 2004, Jamie was shocked as his height shot up by around 18 inches in only a matter of months – he now stands at 5ft 7in tall.

Jamie Connolly, from Rowley Regis, pictured before his growth spurt

Jamie said: I found out that the tumour was growing on a part of my brain that was responsible for important functions, like muscle and bone development and growth.

"I was really shocked when I started growing, It was literally over a couple of months, and I had to buy all new clothes and shoes. I was told there would be side effects but nothing like that."

Jamie was diagnosed with low-grade astrocytoma. One of the more common forms of brain tumours that affect children and adults.

While a growth spurt following a brain tumour survey isn't uncommon, Dr Karen Noble, a director of research for Brain Tumour Research, said that rapid growth following brain tumour removal is a normal side effect.

Dr Karen Noble, director of policy, research and innovation at Brain Tumour Research, said: "The effects of a brain tumour can often defy belief, with personality changes, selective memory loss or adults having growth spurts.

"Brain tumours near the pituitary gland can cause extreme changes to physical size or delays to puberty. This is due to the tumour affecting the levels of hormones the glands produce."

Dr Noble continued: "There are over 120 different types of brain tumours and the symptoms are numerous and varied – depending on where in the brain the tumour is positioned.

"This can mean that they often mirror conditions such as epilepsy. Early detection and treatment may avoid problems that indicate the presence of a brain tumour before any symptoms become obvious."

Normal side effects of brain tumours include headaches, nausea and vomiting, vision problems, seizures, weakness and numbness and speech difficulty

Mr Connolly continued: "I had multiple surgeries to remove the slow-moving tumour. It has left me with changes in my vision and as a result, I have to wear glasses. Part of the tumour is still there as removing it all could leave me with paralysis.