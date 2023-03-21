Family's 80 years of service to Shropshire honoured as new GP practice name revealed

An aerial shot of the site in Whitchurch

The Clayton family have practised medicine in Whitchurch for more than eight decades, starting with Dr Edgar Clayton who took over Dodington Surgery in 1943.

With work on the Paul Moss development now well under way, health bosses have today revealed the name of the medical practice which is set to open in 2024.

The 'Clayton Health Centre' will be a part of the new integrated housing and care services for the town, to address the needs of its growing, ageing population.

Dr Ruth Clayton, who retired from Dodington Surgery in 2021, is the third generation of doctors within her family to have served the people of Whitchurch.

She is thrilled for her family's years of service to be recognised in this way and said: "I’m honoured that the new medical centre will be named after our family.

"My grandfather, father and I have all practised medicine for many years here in Whitchurch and it is truly a lovely tribute.

“My grandfather, Dr Edgar Clayton, took over the Dodington Surgery in 1943, as GP and local surgeon.

“He was joined by my father, Dr John Clayton, in 1954, so the history of the Clayton name in Whitchurch is well-known.

“Having retired from the Dodington Surgery back in 2021, I am still very much a part of the community here and for several years now there has been a genuine need for a new health centre.

"I am very proud that my family’s name will be above the door, hopefully for many more generations to come.”

Combining housing and care services, the development is a partnership between Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and the local GP practice.

Elaine Ashley, data and quality assurance manager at Churchmere Medical Group, said: “We are thrilled to honour the hard work and dedication that the Clayton family has given our town and its people – amazingly for over eight decades.

“The new centre will mean that we will be able to continue to provide the best possible care for our patients in modern premises.

"It is a fitting tribute to a well-respected family and all that they are known for by our patients and the wider community.”