Shropshire hospitals celebrate work of behind-the-scenes staff who carry out vital work

The new acute medical floor at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

This week, we have been recognising those who work behind the scenes to ensure that our patients get the best possible, often life-saving care they need.

It has been National Healthcare Science Week and we acknowledged the incredible work of our healthcare scientists who play a crucial role in patient care, diagnosis and treatment.

We have more than 300 healthcare science staff working across a range of specialisms, including audiology, medical physics, medical engineering, pathology, cardio respiratory services, prosthetics and fertility.

Their work includes developing cancer treatments, helping to create families, diagnosing what is making a patient ill, repairing vital medical equipment such as kidney dialysis machines; and helping patients with heart and respiratory problems.

We have been putting the spotlight on some of our healthcare scientists – they have been telling us what their roles entail and what they love about their jobs.

Last week, the results of the NHS Staff Survey 2022 were released. This is an annual survey, which is a snapshot in time to understand what it feels like to work at our Trust and set our improvement goals for the year ahead.

We are pleased to have seen improvement across many areas of the NHS People Promise, including the following elements: we are safe and healthy; we are a team and we work flexibly.

We will take on board all of the results and do all we can to deliver further improvements, including introducing more ways for concerns to be reported, listened to and acted upon. We will be looking at further ways to support our colleagues.

It is important that we make our trust a great place to work for everyone.

Last Friday, NHS Charities Together hosted a remembrance service to mark the third anniversary of when the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a pandemic and to reflect upon the incredible sacrifices of health and care staff.

Thank you to Dr Gordon Wood, from our respiratory team and Director of Medical Education, who attended and laid a wreath at the service at the National Memorial Arboretum on behalf of the Trust.