Inese Robotham. Picture: SaTH

Inese Robotham, who lives in Shropshire has joined The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) as the assistant chief executive.

She said she is "passionate" about her new task.

“I am delighted to be joining my local trust and to be taking on such an important role, with the ability to positively impact and improve care delivery and experience for both patients and staff," she said.

"I am passionate about creating the conditions where colleagues can deliver the best possible care to our local communities.

“It is exciting to be joining a trust that has ambitious plans for the future and a clear commitment towards tangible improvement. I am looking forward to being part of the team that makes this a reality for local people.”

She has joined the trust from Swansea Bay University Health Board where she was its chief operating officer and has held similar roles in Dorset and Worcester acute trusts.

The trust says she was appointed following a rigorous recruitment process.

She has built up a wealth of knowledge and expertise across a number of areas including partnership working, operational delivery and large-scale transformational change over more than 20 years with the NHS.

Louise Barnett, SaTH's chief executive, said: “I am delighted to welcome Inese to the trust. Inese brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will support us, in tackling our operational challenges and driving forward the key transformational programmes.

“Inese shares our values and commitment to delivering high quality services and a compassionate culture. I look forward to working with Inese to drive continuous quality improvement for our patients and the communities we serve.”