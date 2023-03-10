Free tickets have been made available for the 'Evening Community Cascade' event that will held online on Thursday, April 13.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will be hosting the event on Microsoft Teams from 6.30 to 7.30pm and they say it is a chance for people to find out what’s happening at your local hospital.

SaTH is the main provider of district general hospital services for nearly half a million people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

A spokesman for the trust said: "Following feedback from you, we are delighted to bring you an evening update from our hospitals. Evening Community Cascade is delivered by a senior member of trust staff, and there will be opportunity to ask questions."

Joining information will be sent out by email to people who have signed up in advance of the meeting.