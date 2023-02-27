Residents urged to turn up to meetings this week about the future of health services in Shropshire

Healthcare leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are hosting a series of meetings starting tomorrow in Telford before heading to Bishop's Castle, Ludlow and Market Drayton.

Councillor Heather Kidd wants as many people as possible to turn up to one of two events being held in Bishop's Castle on Wednesday and have their say on rural health services.

Councillor Kidd wants to put the spotlight on the future of Bishop's Castle Hospital. She said: “This is our big opportunity to telly the NHS what type of healthcare service we need in our area - including our hospital- which has been under threat for some time.

"I would really urge local residents across our rural area to come along and have their say.”

Before the meeting local councillors in the south west Shropshire area, Ruth Houghton, Nigel Hartin and Heather Kidd will be taking representatives of the Integrated Care System on a tour of the Clun- Bishop’s Castle – Chirbury – Snailbeach area to show just how rural an area NHS services have to cover.

The Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation will be holding two sessions at the Methodist Hall, in Station Street, Bishop’s Castle at 2.00pm to 4.30pm and 5.30pm to 8.00pm on Wednesday, March 1.

There are also meetings taking place at the Sutton Hill Hub in Telford on Tuesday (February 28), Thursday March 2 at Meeting Point House in Telford Town Centre, on Wednesday, March 8 at the Mascall Centre in Ludlow and at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton on Wednesday March 15.

Health leaders say they aim to understand local views on what is affecting their health and wellbeing, and what things would make the biggest difference to improve experiences of local health and care services. The feedback gathered at these events will help NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin develop its plans for the future.

Each venue will be hosting an afternoon session (2pm to 4.30pm) and an evening session (5.30pm to 8pm) to give people the chance to come along when it is most convenient to them.

Further sessions in other locations will be happening until the end of May.

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “Between February and May 2023, we are holding several community listening events and we would love you to join us and share your views about local health and care services.

“NHS and social care services are under extreme pressure, so we need to look at new ways to deliver these services to ensure they meet the needs of our local communities. We must do things differently to future-proof and improve our local services, and this means making decisions informed by our local population.

“We need to hear your views, feedback and personal experiences to help us do this important work. We want you to tell us what is affecting your health and wellbeing and what would make the biggest difference to improve your experience of local health and care services.”

Edna Boampong, director of communications and engagement for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “We want to develop our plans in partnership with both the public and our partners and colleagues who deliver services. These listening events are vitally important, as it enables us to really hear the voices of our residents, the people who use our services, and find out what really matters to them.

“We really want people of all ages, genders, ethnicities and backgrounds from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to come along to these sessions and tell us what they think”.