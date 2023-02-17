'Use half term to get Shropshire children up to date with their jabs'

File photo of a nurse preparing to give a patient a vaccine.Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire.

They have spoken out to encourage parents to check that their children are fully protected from serious illnesses like meningitis, hepatitis B and measles.

Routine immunisations will be available this February Half Term.

NHS leaders in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin say children aged between 0 and 5 require a range of routine immunisations to protect against serious illness.

Routine immunisations are given at ages eight weeks, 12 weeks, 16 weeks, one year, and finally at three years and four months old (40 months).

These immunisations protect against illnesses such as meningitis, hepatitis B and measles. Children aged 12 to 13 receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which protects against some cancers, and at fourteen have the 3-in1 teenage booster which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and polio.

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “February half term is the perfect opportunity for parents to ensure their child has had all their routine injections.

"We know how busy it can be being a parent, and so we’re encouraging people to take a few moments this half term to look at their child’s red book, check with their GP practice and book an appointment for any required immunisations.

“Teenagers are also eligible for routine immunisations, and although these usually happen at school it’s worth checking your child is fully vaccinated.”

Parents can contact their GP practice to check their child’s immunisation record or look in their child’s red book.