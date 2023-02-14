Search on for people wanting role in care

Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for 28,000 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire, and is hosting a drop-in event for job seekers interested in a care, support or catering.

The event will take place at Withywood ShireLiving scheme in Shrewsbury between 2pm and 4pm on February 17.

Members of the Withywood team and residents will be on hand to give an insight into a typical working day.

The ShireLiving scheme, operated by The Wrekin Housing Group, offers modern retirement apartments to those over the age of 55.

Sharon Lawrie, Withywood service manager, said: “We want to change people’s ideas about what independent living is. It’s a fun and exciting place to work where no two days are the same. There’s a role for everyone here, from kitchen staff and building assistants to care and support workers.

She added: “I love my job, I really do. To go home at the end of the day knowing you’ve changed people’s lives for the better is an incredible feeling. It could be something very small but it makes a massive difference.”

Paula Reynolds, head of retirement housing, said: “We’d always encourage anyone to come and talk to us if they’re thinking of a career in care, support or catering. We have ten ShireLiving schemes across Shropshire and Staffordshire and are always expanding.

“We pride ourselves on being no ordinary care provider. In our stylish homes we offer an enriching environment where staff can grow and feel like part of a team. Our priority is making sure our residents live a fulfilling and independent life as best they can. It’s such a rewarding place to work.”

Withywood can be found on Penson Way, off Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

The open day is free to attend with no need to book.