Kidness goes a long way at Shropdoc

Shropdoc honoured its kind staff

The Shropdoc Kindness Awards were inspired by World Kindness Week and have been fully embraced by the team who were only too eager to share their thoughts on those colleagues who went above and beyond with their acts of help.

Kaleigh Davies, head of HR at Shropdoc, said: “Kindness is one of our core values, the values which underpin everything we do as an organisation.

“As well as foodbank and animal shelter donations and random acts of kindness within our offices, we also launched the Shropdoc Kindness Awards and it was humbling to see and read the nominations as they poured in."

“So many kindness nominations were submitted thanking colleagues for going above and beyond when it was needed most and it was a pleasure to give recognition to all of those nominated, and see so many certificates presented.

“It is really comforting to think that in a fast-moving age people can still take the time to think about the efforts of others and recognise the kindness that clearly exists within everyday lives.”

Among the award winners were Pearl-Anne Fair, nominated for “Ensuring nothing is too much trouble. She is approachable, knowledgeable, inclusive, caring, friendly, supportive, thoughtful and professional.”

Pete Gwilliam was nominated for “Being the kindest person at Shropdoc every week. He shows incredible care and consideration for any patient that he has contact with, at Shrewsbury base and far beyond in the field. He is simply a legend.”

Becky Chidley’s name was put forward for an award with a nomination that read: “For showing great empathy and kindness - the small acts of kindness like this have the big effects.”

Malcolm Price’s nomination said: “For always going the extra mile to help anyone and everyone. Mal is always positive and kind to everyone he meets along his way.”

Jordan Bainbridge was nominated “For taking the time to help all staff and never complaining. Jordan goes the extra mile with never an issue or groan.”