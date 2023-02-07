Chair of health trust steps down saying she is leaving the organisation in good shape

Nuala O’Kane, Chair of the Trust Board, Shropshire Community Health Trust.

The highly respected and valued member of the Trust joined ShropCom in July 2015 as a Non- Executive Director, and was appointed Chair of the Trust in 2019.

Prior to joining the Trust, Nuala had a successful and fulfilling career in several organisations including The Donna Louise Trust and Hope House Children’s Hospices; Help The Aged, OXFAM and Marie Curie Cancer care.

She was a Councillor on Telford and Wrekin Council for 12 years, and also held a number of voluntary positions including Trustee of Together for Short Lives; Chair of West Midlands Committee of BBC Children in need; Vice Chair of West Midlands Regional Arts Board; School Governor and Town and Parish Councillor. She is currently a Trustee of the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton.

ShropsCom said Nuala’s breadth of experience has provided an invaluable insight into the health needs of the local community and how the Trust can address these through its strategies and care planning.

Nuala said: “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve as Chair for the past four years. I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve my community in this role. I am very proud of ShropCom and the great work our staff deliver to our patients, and I know that I will be leaving the organisation in good shape.”

Patricia Chief Executive said: “We are extremely grateful for the wealth of knowledge and expertise Nuala has brought to the Trust. During her time at ShropCom, she has witnessed many changes and challenges and has played an important role in contributing to both the Trust and local health care system.”

“All the team at ShropCom wish Nuala a happy and fulfilling retirement.”