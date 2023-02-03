Deadline looms for council's adult social care grant scheme

Shropshire Council is offering grants for adult social care

The authority's Adult Social Care Small Grants Programme is a funding opportunity for community-based activities that enable people to stay physically and mentally well, and that support independent living while preventing avoidable admissions into hospital.

Funding is up to a maximum of £5,000 for an activity delivered between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council, said: "We particularly want to fund activity in local areas over the next 12 months that connects people to activity that supports and enables them to maintain their independence by promoting good physical and mental health."

Eligible organisations could include voluntary and community organisations and groups, registered, exempt or excepted charities, charitable incorporated organisations (CIOs), community interest companies (CICs) and community benefit societies.

Grant applications must be returned to ness.hicken@shropshire.gov.uk by 12 noon on Friday.