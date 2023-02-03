Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Deadline looms for council's adult social care grant scheme

By Richard WilliamsHealthPublished:

Voluntary organisations and community groups have until Friday (February 3) to apply for up to £5,000 in funding from Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council is offering grants for adult social care
Shropshire Council is offering grants for adult social care

The authority's Adult Social Care Small Grants Programme is a funding opportunity for community-based activities that enable people to stay physically and mentally well, and that support independent living while preventing avoidable admissions into hospital.

Funding is up to a maximum of £5,000 for an activity delivered between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council, said: "We particularly want to fund activity in local areas over the next 12 months that connects people to activity that supports and enables them to maintain their independence by promoting good physical and mental health."

Eligible organisations could include voluntary and community organisations and groups, registered, exempt or excepted charities, charitable incorporated organisations (CIOs), community interest companies (CICs) and community benefit societies.

Grant applications must be returned to ness.hicken@shropshire.gov.uk by 12 noon on Friday.

Those successful in their application for funding will be informed by February 27.

Health
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News