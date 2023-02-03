Notification Settings

Charity calls for swimmers to take on open water challenge

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyHealthPublished: Last Updated:

Keen swimmers are being given a ‘unique opportunity’ to join a charity’s head of fundraising and take part in a national open water challenge.

Lingen Davies' head of fundraising Helen Knight with Tarrah Lewis, volunteering and fundraising coordinator

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has launched four new challenge events for its fundraising schedule this year, including a 3.8km open water swim.

The Cotswold Big Swim Festival is a highly celebrated event for competent swimmers and welcomes hundreds of participants each year.

Lingen Davies, which works to support cancer patients and raise awareness about cancer in the wider community, has acquired 10 places for the event and wants to hear from people eager to take on the challenge.

Swimmers are required to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship which will go towards the charity’s vital cancer awareness and prevention work.

Lingen Davies’ head of fundraising, Helen Knight, who is taking on the challenge for the third time, said: “I have taken part in the Cotswold Big Swim in previous years, so I am delighted that we are now offering charity places to our supporters.

“It is an ideal challenge for those looking to do something slightly different for 2023. There are lots of running and walking events throughout the year, however the swim is a unique opportunity. It is a physical challenge that both experienced and new open water swimmers can get involved in.

“The money raised from the event will enable us to continue to support those impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales."

The Big Swim will take place on Saturday, June 17, in Cirencester.

To find out more about all the charity’s events or register for the Big Swim visit lingendavies.co.uk/new-events/events

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

