Hope House to hold open day for nurses

The Hope House Care Leadership Team: Therapies Manager Esme Turner; Pathways Manager Laura Prescott; Director of Care Karen Wright and Nursing Manager Hayley Woodcock.

The event, which takes place at the hospice’s Morda site just outside Oswestry on Thursday, February 16, will be an opportunity for nurses to take part in four training and development sessions and to find out more about nursing careers at Hope House.

It follows a similar day at Tŷ Gobaith in December.

Director of Care Karen Wright said: “We are aiming this day at paediatric nurses, or adult nurses with paediatric experience, and also newly qualified student nurses.

“There will be four presentations which go towards Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and there will also be time to look around the hospice, meet staff, and find out more about the rewards and benefits of working for Hope House.

“It is an ideal opportunity for us to tell people why we love working here, to show them the fantastic facilities and also to dispel some of the myths that arise about working at a hospice.”

The day will begin with a welcome talk from Hope House Nursing Manager Hayley Woodcock, and a look at nursing careers at the hospice with Jasmine Rogers, the HR officer.

The workshops and presentations will include: Symptom Control in Palliative Care with Dr Santi Eslava, Clinical Nurse Specialist Julie Hammonds and Pharmacy Technician Susan Williams; Talking to the Newly Bereaved (Open Forum) with Counselling Team Leader Judy Waddell; Care Assessment and Planning with Kate Maw, Head of Quality and Assurance; and The Recognition and Management of Respiratory Conditions in Children with Severe Neurological Impairment with Therapies Manager Esme Turner.

The day, which runs from 9.30am to 4pm, is free to attend and includes lunch and a goodie bag.