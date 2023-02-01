Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Deputy head on London Marathon mission to raise £2,022 for cancer charity

By Megan JonesShrewsburyHealthPublished: Comments

A school deputy head is getting set for a marathon challenge to raise money for a charity that helped him in his fight against cancer.

Tom McAleavy is running the London marathon, raising money for Lingen Davies
Tom McAleavy is running the London marathon, raising money for Lingen Davies

Tom McAleavy, 42, was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2017.

Now, after five years clear of the disease, the deputy headteacher of Thomas Adams School in Wem says it is "the right time" to pay back the generosity he was shown by Shrewsbury-based cancer charity Lingen Davies.

Tom explained: "I had a major operation in June 2017, which consisted of removing the hard and soft palate at the top of my mouth and replacing it with some of my forearm.

"I was in hospital for a couple of weeks after the operation, and during that time was helped massively by Lingen Davies.

"They supported me with diet, swallowing exercises and rehabilitation. Very fortunately, I've been five years clear now and it feels like the right time to pay back those who supported me hugely through the whole process."

Tom is aiming to raise £2,022 for the charity, as a thank you and a celebration of the massive milestone.

Already a keen runner, Tom secured a place through the charity to take part in the London Marathon.

He added: "I've done a couple of marathons so far, but London is the pinnacle of marathons around the world.

"It's a great opportunity to raise money for a fantastic charity, and something I've always strived to do in my mediocre running career.

"I'm a pretty average runner, but I'm thankful for the opportunity to do it and raise as much money as possible. I don't want to let them down!"

Donations can be made online at justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-mcaleavy.

Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News