Deputy head on London Marathon mission to raise £2,022 for cancer charity

Tom McAleavy is running the London marathon, raising money for Lingen Davies

Tom McAleavy, 42, was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2017.

Now, after five years clear of the disease, the deputy headteacher of Thomas Adams School in Wem says it is "the right time" to pay back the generosity he was shown by Shrewsbury-based cancer charity Lingen Davies.

Tom explained: "I had a major operation in June 2017, which consisted of removing the hard and soft palate at the top of my mouth and replacing it with some of my forearm.

"I was in hospital for a couple of weeks after the operation, and during that time was helped massively by Lingen Davies.

"They supported me with diet, swallowing exercises and rehabilitation. Very fortunately, I've been five years clear now and it feels like the right time to pay back those who supported me hugely through the whole process."

Tom is aiming to raise £2,022 for the charity, as a thank you and a celebration of the massive milestone.

Already a keen runner, Tom secured a place through the charity to take part in the London Marathon.

He added: "I've done a couple of marathons so far, but London is the pinnacle of marathons around the world.

"It's a great opportunity to raise money for a fantastic charity, and something I've always strived to do in my mediocre running career.

"I'm a pretty average runner, but I'm thankful for the opportunity to do it and raise as much money as possible. I don't want to let them down!"