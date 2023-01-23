Ambulance workers on the picket lines across Shropshire as pay dispute continues

The GMB picket line at Shrewsbury Ambulance Station on Monday

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other GMB members across the region walked out from 12 midnight with the action due to end at 11.59pm.

Workers voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award which the unions say is another massive real terms pay cut.

Jacqueline Murphy, GMB rep at the picket lines in Donnington, said support remains strong among employees at West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"There are 12 of us out on the picket lines this morning and we have a fire going to keep us warm," she said.

"We are still angry with the Government over minimum cover. We are providing more than minimum cover, with staff leaving the picket lines to attend incidents and then coming back afterwards.

"They are trying to stop us striking by introducing a bill they say is about minimum cover. It is spin from the Government trying to influence the public against us," she added.

And the mood on the picket line is still a determined one.

"We are standing up for the NHS," she said. "The public has been bringing us sausage rolls and they do recognise it is them who we are fighting for."

Ms Murphy added that support for the strike could dry up through "apathy" but the signs are that the public is behind them.

Ambulance chiefs have called on the public to use NHS 111 if they need medical help but to call 999 in an emergency.

Across the WMAS region, which includes Shropshire there are major picket lines at Stoke, Donnington, Dudley and Hereford.

Staff are also on the picket lines at the ambulance hub in Shrewsbury.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: “West Midlands ambulance workers’ message is clear - the Government must talk pay now.

“While the NHS crumbles around our ears – despite ambulance workers desperate efforts – we have been waiting two weeks today for another meeting with Ministers.

“Instead of working to solve the problems, this Government has demonised the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days.