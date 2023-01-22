West Midlands Ambulance Service says industrial action will mean fewer ambulances on the roads and fewer staff taking 999 calls.
A spokesman said: "We will still respond to medical or mental health emergencies but if it is not life-threatening, please use 11.nhs.uk."
The strike is set to include paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff across the region walking out from 12 midnight for 24 hours.
The strike is set to include paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff across the region walking out from 12 midnight for 24 hours.
