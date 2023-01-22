Notification Settings

'Emergency calls only' plea ahead of Monday's ambulance strike

By David TooleyHealthPublished: Last Updated:

Ambulance chiefs have asked patients to only use the 999 system for life-threatening emergencies during the strike planned for Monday.

File photo of a picket line at Donnington Ambulance Hub, Telford

West Midlands Ambulance Service says industrial action will mean fewer ambulances on the roads and fewer staff taking 999 calls.

A spokesman said: "We will still respond to medical or mental health emergencies but if it is not life-threatening, please use 11.nhs.uk."

The strike is set to include paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff across the region walking out from 12 midnight for 24 hours.

