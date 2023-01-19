Industrial disease conclusion on death of retired garage mechanic

The inquest was held at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday.

Mr Hilary Terance Roy Morris, aged 73 of Steel Heath, Whitchurch, died on January 13 at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury after being transferred there from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for end of life care.

Senior Shropshire Coroner John Ellery was told that Liverpool-born Mr Morris had received compensation for periteneal mesothelioma. That was recorded as the cause of his death.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, held the inquest under fast track procedures after hearing that Mr Morris's next of kin had no issues to raise.