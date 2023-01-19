Notification Settings

Industrial disease conclusion on death of retired garage mechanic

By David TooleyShrewsburyHealthPublished:

A coroner has concluded that a retired garage mechanic who was exposed to asbestos during his working life died of an industrial disease.

The inquest was held at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday.
Mr Hilary Terance Roy Morris, aged 73 of Steel Heath, Whitchurch, died on January 13 at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury after being transferred there from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for end of life care.

Senior Shropshire Coroner John Ellery was told that Liverpool-born Mr Morris had received compensation for periteneal mesothelioma. That was recorded as the cause of his death.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, held the inquest under fast track procedures after hearing that Mr Morris's next of kin had no issues to raise.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion that Mr Morris had died of an industrial disease.

