Striking nurses take to picket line at Shropshire orthopaedic hospital and Ludlow

Nurses on the picket line outside the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The nurses outside the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, were among thousands across England on strike on Wednesday as a bitter pay dispute with the Government continues.

They included nurses at Ludlow Community Hospital.

The orthopaedic hospital nurses were receiving huge support from passing motorists peeping their horns as they passed and from passers-by dropping off biscuits and other food for them.

The nurses said they were striking not simply for more pay but to underline what they said was crisis point in the profession with recruitment and retention of nurses a huge problem .

Nursing staff from more than 55 NHS trusts were taking part in industrial action on Wednesday and Thursday following two days of action in December.

The NHS is reminding patients to attend all their usual appointments unless they have been contacted, and to seek urgent care if needed during the strikes.

NHS England said patients should use services “wisely” by going to NHS 111 online but continuing to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

In Shropshire, Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, urged people only to use A&E for life-threatening emergencies during the strike action.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said while he recognises the cost of living pressures on NHS staff, “unaffordable pay rises” will stoke inflation.