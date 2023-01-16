Shropshire Green Party calls on Government to save 'bright beacon' NHS

John Crowe of the Shropshire Green Party

Members say they believe the Government is failing the founding ethos of the NHS, which states 'the NHS belongs to the people', by effectively putting it at risk of privatisation by not committing adequate funds.

John Crowe of the Shropshire Greens said: "Is this a strategy of the Conservative Party in Government - 'to break it, to re-make it’ in privatised form?

"The spectre of private profit from people's illness and injury still offends many people and the moral principle which founded our NHS – free at the point of need and funded by general taxation.

"A close friend of mine broke his neck recently and his surgery, had it been provided privately, would have cost about £44,000. A hip replacement is about £12,500. Many of us don’t have that money.

"We need, right now as an emergency, funds to properly pay, train and offer career paths to attract doctors, nurses and carers.

"More carers will allow for people who can be supported outside hospital to leave hospital, releasing hospital beds, reducing A&E waits, enabling quick transfer from ambulances to A&E clinicians and relieving ambulance crews to attend to the next emergency."

Senior nurse and Shropshire Green Party member Clare Nash said: "There are not enough clinicians, not enough social care provision and those staff who are devotedly 'hanging in there' are stretched, stressed, undervalued by our Government and many underpaid and resorting to debt and food banks.