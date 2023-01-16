Horse whisperer, Hilary's touching moment when she meets Dottie the Shetland pony

Pendine Parks' Bodlondeb residents had a special visit from Shetland Pony Dottie. Resident Hilary Paul with partner Nigel Iskander and Dottie the Shetland Pony. Picture Mandy Jones

Hilary Paul from Caersws is admired around the world for her compassionate training methods and remarkable understanding of horses.

Among her fans was the late Nicholas Evans, whose novel, The Horse Whisperer inspired the hit 1998 film of the same name, starring Robert Redford.

Sadly, dementia has robbed 64-year-old Hilary of the ability to communicate but when she came face to face with Shetland pony Dottie, she was visibly moved.

The touching encounter happened when Dottie, visited Pendine Park’s Bodlondeb care home in Wrexham where Hilary now lives.

Her partner, Nigel Iskander said: "Hilary can't speak but when the pony went up to her and touched her arm she smiled."

“The Horse Whisperer novel, and the subsequent film, may have been the general public's first realisation of the work people like Hilary did but she has been doing it for most of her life. She was horrified when her parents took her to a riding school and she was told to use a whip to control the animal.

"She started to treat the animal considerately, didn't use a whip nor a bit in its mouth," he said.

Hilary Paul Photographed in 1998 with her horse, Storm.

"I recall one time she went to Newmarket where a stallion was proving very difficult to handle she went and worked with the animal for about 45 minutes and then emerged with the horse following on a loose rein her like a dog on a lead."

"Hilary believes a horse responds to being treated properly and once it realises the handler is reliably treating it well it will do what it is required to do. A horse reacts differently to a dog who will respond to treats and rewards, a horse will respond if it is well treated and feels safe.

"That is what Hilary taught in courses and workshops to horse riders. She has also showed farriers and blacksmiths how to handle horses that become frisky while being shod and also staged workshops for business leaders and managers about how to treat their workforces," he said.

After Hilary was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago, Nigel, a photo-journalist by profession, gave up work to become her carer and the couple moved to a small-holding near Caersws in mid-Wales.

He is full of praise for their care and compassion shown to Hilary at Bodlondeb.

"She is looked after wonderfully at Bodlondeb. All the staff are so patient with her," he said.

Dottie, who is owned by Paula Llywelyn was brought to Bodlondeb by Maggie Bellis from her stables in Bryneglwys near Coedpoeth, Wrexham.

Maggie's brother, Clifton Jones, is a resident at Bodlondeb and during a recent visit was chatting to one of the carers who mentioned the benefits of animals meeting people who have dementia.