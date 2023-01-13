Hospital hosting recruitment day

People attending will get the chance to see the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), at Oswestry, is inviting registered nurses, theatre practitioners, operating department practitioners (ODP), radiographers, and physiotherapists to attend the event, which takes place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, January 28.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “This is a fantastic place to work, and I am extremely proud of the incredible feedback we get from our patients, who tell us regularly about the huge impact we make on their quality of life.

“The NHS as a whole has been facing a recruitment challenge and we are not immune from that, so we are putting some real energy into trying to strengthen our clinical teams.

“This recruitment day is part of that, and I look forward to welcoming clinicians from across the disciplines who will hopefully become future members of Team RJAH.”

Candidates will be able to talk to staff and tour areas of the site, getting an insight of what it is like to work for the organisation – currently rated 'outstanding' for care by the Care Quality Commission.

Registered nurses, anaesthetic/theatre practitioners, and ODP candidates will also have the opportunity to interview on the day for a role if they wish – providing they apply via NHS Jobs.

The recruitment day will be staged in the main entrance at the specialist orthopaedic hospital, where there will be stands for the different professions as well as information about research at RJAH and the learning and development offer for new recruits.

There will also be tours of different areas of the site, including a chance to see theatre facilities and visit the new £6 million Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

The veterans’ building includes a state-of-the-art simulation lab which will be open for demonstrations at the event.

Those interested do not need to book in advance – unless they are a nurse or ODP wishing to undertake an interview on the day, in which case you are asked to complete an online application form via NHS Jobs.

Ms Keegan added: “Anyone coming to the Recruitment Day will be able to see our modern facilities, and appreciate the investment we have been able to make in recent years to improve the experience for all our patients.

“We have a detailed plan for further investment in the coming years, to include new Theatre facilities and an expansion to our already ground-breaking veterans’ centre.

“So if you’re a clinician looking for a new challenge at a forward-thinking Trust, then please put the date in your diaries now. We look forward to meeting you.”