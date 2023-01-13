Hope House launches '£50 Challenge'

Young Ethan and carer Chloe are backing the campaign

The challenge asks schools, businesses, or groups of any kind, to see how much they can grow a £50 investment in just 50 days.

The first wave of budding business people will be starting their challenge on March 6 with a finishing date of April 24.

Hospice fundraiser, Bekki Fardoe said: “Starting with an initial £50 investment from ourselves, we encourage and support groups to use their money to fundraise for us by hosting an event or even signing-up to a sponsored sporting challenge to raise as much as possible for local children and families.

“These events could be anything from a coffee morning to a quiz night that can involve your customers, staff or families or even using the investment to develop a new product.

“It’s also a wonderful way to fulfil corporate and social responsibilities and show your community you are passionate about making a difference.”

The fundraising team from the hospices will fully support all the teams who sign up and can provide branded materials and even ideas for events.

All interested teams need to do is nominate a captain and get signed up on the Hope House website at www.hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge.