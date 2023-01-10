'Emergencies only' plea over 999 calls during Wednesday's ambulance strike

People are being urged not to call for ambulances unless it is an emergency during Wednesday's strike

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has also asked people to continue to attend appointments unless asked to reschedule.

A statement from NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said ambulances may only be able to respond to life-threatening situations on Wednesday.

It said: "NHS ambulance services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working hard to keep people safe during the planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

"On days where there is strike action, people should only call 999 if it is a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

"Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is the most immediate risk to life."

It added: "Many parts of the NHS are likely to feel the impact of the industrial action, either directly or indirectly, and people are being urged to use ambulance services responsibly.

"Where the situation is not life-threatening, alternative support will be available through NHS 111 online or through calling NHS 111, and where possible, it is advised that you arrange alternative transport.

"During strike days, it is likely 999 call handlers will be very busy. NHS 111 call centres will have fewer staff, with longer call response times expected across the system. As a result, we are urging anyone with non-urgent care need to first seek help from NHS 111 online."

Advice from NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin says to call 999 for 'life-threatening emergencies' such as cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, fits that aren’t stopping, chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, severe allergic reactions, suspected stroke and serious head injuries.

It adds that minor injuries units can deal with urgent non-life threatening conditions and injuries such as sprains, fractures and burns.

Local pharmacies can also help with a range of minor illnesses and ailments, while GP services are operating as normal, and people can contact their GP if they have symptoms that will not go away.

A spokesman added that the county health trusts were doing what the could to free up space in hospitals.