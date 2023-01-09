Hospital flu cases double in a week across the Midlands

New figures for the week leading up to New Year’s Day, showed there were 1,465 patients with flu in general and acute hospital beds in the region, including Shropshire and Staffordshire.

This was up from 708 cases which were recorded in the previous week and is a significant rise on the 38 cases nationally recorded in the same week in 2021.

Despite unprecedented pressure and demand on services, NHS officials have said they planned extensively for winter, recruiting hundreds of extra 111 and 999 call handlers.

They also established round-the-clock system control centres in every area to manage demand as effectively as possible.

Dr Vijay Rawal, regional medical director for primary care at NHS England in the Midlands, said: “Winter illnesses are on the rise because we’re mixing more and being close to others aids the spread of flu, norovirus and Covid-19.

"Anyone who is unwell should try to stay at home, but if they do need to go out for urgent items like medications or food then wearing a mask will reduce the risk to others.

“Flu can be very unpleasant and, in some cases, can lead to more serious illness. Getting yourself and your child vaccinated protects you and others you may come into contact with, and it’s still not too late to get protected.

"The flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus.

“It remains vital that people make the most of services like 111 online and as ever, only use 999 in an emergency.

"Everyone can take action to stop the spread by regularly cleaning hands and wearing a mask if on NHS premises.

"Anyone who is feeling unwell can take care of themselves by resting, keeping hydrated and avoiding spreading illnesses to others such as friends and family in hospital who may be vulnerable.”

Amid levels of demand not seen since the start of the Covid pandemic, NHS 111 answered the second highest number of calls ever in the week leading up to New Year's Day.

Nationally, NHS 111 answered 410,618 calls, up from 365,258 on the previous week.

Anyone eligible to get their flu vaccine can do so by contacting their local GP surgery, locating a pharmacy offering the service, or via a hospital appointment.