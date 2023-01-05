Race for Life confirms county events for coming year

Hundreds of people took part in the Pretty Muddy event at Weston Park last year.

The charity’s popular events are returning to the county and will take place at Weston Park, Telford Town Park and The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK’s Shropshire spokeswoman, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Shropshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

The Race for Life events take place at Weston Park on Saturday, May 20, Telford Town Park on Sunday, May 28, and The Quarry, Shrewsbury on Sunday, June 18, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

The Weston Park events are 'Pretty Muddy' events, where runners take on a mud-soaked course with obstacles. A children's version is also available.

People who sign up in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.