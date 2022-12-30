The chief nursing officer in the area wants members of the public to use NHS 111 online as a first port of call to get the help and support people need during the new year period.

Minor Injury Units located in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch can also provide advice and treatment for a variety of minor injuries.

Pressures experienced across the local NHS and care system include demand for urgent and emergency care, rising flu and covid numbers, as well as ongoing challenges with workforce sickness.

However, NHS leaders say the public can help to ease the strain on services during this very busy period. Everyone is being urged to ‘help us help you’ by carefully choosing the best service for your needs and to contact NHS 111 in the first instance for non-urgent cases.

Those with the highest level of need will be prioritised, which could mean patients with non-urgent symptoms may have a long wait to be seen.

Equally some routine operations are likely to be rescheduled. However, cancer and other critical operations will continue to be prioritised.

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I am urging everyone in the county to only come to A&E for life-threatening conditions and injuries. Please do not to call 999 or attend A&E unless it’s a genuine emergency.

“Please be assured we are working extremely hard with our partners to release ambulance crews to attend the most urgent patients in the community, to improve flow through our hospitals, and to keep people safe.

“Despite the severe challenges faced, our services remain open to anyone who needs them during this very busy period.”

How you can help