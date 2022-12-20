Shoppers in Bridgnorth give their views on pending ambulance strikes

Pictured, Margaret Sheldrake and Irene Dudley..

Views ranged from strong support for the health unions as they down tools and their calls for more pay and people worried about the impact it could have on others in need of emergency care.

John Hobbs, aged 81, from Perton is a supporter of the strikes and health workers, mainly because his much younger second wife still works as a nurse.

"I support the ambulance workers on strike," said Mr Hobbs, when asked by the Shropshire Star on Monday. "I can't understand why the government won't talk about pay with the unions.

"They should sit down and talk about money. They deserve more money."

Mr Hobbs has had lots of support from the NHS with various serious health problems and added: "They are keeping me alive at the moment."

Tom Carroll, 72, was another Christmas shopper from Perton. He was also a fullsome backer of the strikes.

"I support them," he said. "The government should do more for ambulance workers and the nurses.

"The current health secretary has admitted that he uses private health care, he doesn't know anything about the ambulance service."

But friends and former legal company employees Irene Dudley and Margaret Sheldrake took an opposing view and do not support the strikers.

Irene, 73, from Halesowen, said: "If I am honest, no I do not support the strikes - we are all in the same boat. We are all struggling, they should find a way of cutting their cloth.

"I am cross because my son lives in London and the strike on the railways meant I have missed seeing him three or four times."

Margaret, aged 81, from Bewdley, said: "We all need extra money but we have never been on strike."

Young mum Hollie Coles, aged 19, said she thought the ambulance workers have a good cause in striking for more money. But she is worried about people who might be ill and be in need of help.

"It is right that they are striking for more money but they have got to remember that people are going to be in need of help.

"People don't plan to have strokes or heart attacks - I think they should take action in a different way to striking."

She said that because Bridgnorth Hospital does not provide a 24 hour accident and emergency service people in the town rely on ambulances to get them to the care they need.

Patients have been told crews will still respond to emergencies when ambulance staff in the region strike tomorrow.

Shropshire's NHS has stressed that ambulance services will still be able to respond but that it "may only be where there is the most immediate risk to life".

In a statement NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: "NHS ambulance services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working hard to keep people safe during the planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible."

The organisation also urged people to do what they can to help hospitals free up spare beds ahead of the industrial action.

A spokesman said: "Trusts are also asking relatives and carers to do everything they can to work with staff to get their loved ones home from hospital as soon as they are fit for discharge. If you have a loved one in hospital, please be ready to help them home as soon as they are well enough."

It comes as a second strike date is scheduled for next week.