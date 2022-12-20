GP's plea as Shropshire surgeries face 'double or treble' the normal winter demand

Dr Jess Harvey delivering Covid vaccinations during the pandemic

Dr Jess Harvey, a GP at Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice and clinical director for the South East Shropshire Primary Care Network, has also called for support from MPs and senior NHS officials to provide funding and the means to reduce pressure on the health service.

It comes as the country's health services are under extreme strain, with existing capacity issues compounded by the impact of the pandemic, concerns over Strep A, difficulties with community care, as well as ongoing industrial action.

Dr Harvey said that the current level of demand is "unsustainable and unsafe", and warned that health workers could walk away as they struggle to cope with increasing pressure.

She said that the current number of patients "is at least double, if not treble" what would be expected at this time of year.

Dr Harvey urged the public to consider whether they need to see a doctor immediately – or if other services such as pharmacies or physios could provide the help needed.

She said: "I feel the pressures on the NHS right now in primary and secondary care have become unsustainable and unsafe.

"I want to emphasise this is not any fault of those working in the system, far from it; those working right now are making constant personal sacrifices in their health and well-being to try and keep things running.

"The patient demand is at least double, if not treble, what we would expect in a busy winter period, and while some of these are genuinely sick patients, there are some who could perhaps be better managed by a different service.

"For example medication queries with pharmacists, joint problems with physios and minor ailments with community pharmacies.

"Furthermore, we continue to suffer from the delays as a result of Covid, which is no-one’s fault, but something we have to acknowledge.

"As GPs we have consultations on a daily basis asking us to expedite appointments, but at this point in time we do not have the capacity to deal with such issues.

"We clearly want people to contact us with symptoms that they are worried by and do not want anyone with things suggesting there could be something serious such as a cancer to delay seeking medical attention. But if it is a minor ailment that could wait, now is the time to do so."

She added: "We need two things. One for our patients to be understanding about the situation and to consider the service they are using and whether it is the best one.

"A&E should be used for those life-threatening emergencies, general practice for those problems concerning you that need attention now.

"Use those other services available and offered. But most of all please remember those working are doing their best in very very challenging times. They only want the best for you, and some kindness and respect to everyone goes a long way."

Dr Harvey also said that without more support and funding the health service risks failing.

She said the current situation was exhausting and demoralising for staff who are sacrificing their own wellbeing to try and care for patients.

"We need some support from our MPs and higher up in the NHS," she said.

"Our local NHS management is well aware of the issues and doing everything they can to support us, however their power is limited.

"Our MPs should be lobbying in Parliament right now to get some help, some funding and some support for their NHS and its staff. Our Health Secretary should be leading to find ways to reduce pressures and increasing resources available.

"It is impossible not to feel exhausted and demoralised at the moment, when we are getting such a lot of negative press despite working constantly above and beyond.

"We really need our patients and our higher NHS to do something to help or they risk the whole system failing.