Bags of support as care company says thank you and keeps it local

Kevin Davies, Beth Heath and Gemma McLoughlin at Barclay Gardens with the Coverage Care Services festive goody bags

Coverage Care Services, which operates 12 homes across the county and employs around 1,000 people, organised for the special deliveries to take place last week.

Sam Woosnam, HR director for the company, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be able to treat all our employees this Christmas as a way of saying a big thank you to them for their continued hard work.

“We are very fortunate to have such a professional and dedicated team of individuals working across our homes and we hope that they enjoy their gifts.”

Coverage Care teamed up with Beth Heath, from The Shropshire Hamper Company, to supply the festive goody bags which include gifts from local makers and producers.

They were delivered to care homes and handed out to individuals this week. In addition, employees were also treated to a Love2Shop voucher for use at various high street stores.

The festive investment comes not long after Coverage Care awarded an interim pay rise to employees in order to support them with rising household bills.

Sam added: “Our employees are our biggest asset, and they consistently go above and beyond in everything they do to ensure that our residents receive the level of care they so richly deserve.

“With the cost of living crisis continuing to impact many people, we are doing as much as we can to ensure our employees feel valued, rewarded and happy and our latest investment into these festive goody bags is another way for us to be able to demonstrate our thanks for their continued support.”

Beth Heath, director of the Shropshire Hamper Company, said she was thrilled that Coverage Care Services had chosen them to be their gift supplier this Christmas.