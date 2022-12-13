Wales Air Ambulance fundraiser really takes off to bring in £21,000

Wales Air Ambulance Christmas Challenge raised over £21,000 in one week

It comes after the Wales Air Ambulance Charity took part in the Big Give annual match funding campaign for the first time this year – and was thrilled to have exceeded its £20,000 target.

The campaign took place from midday on Tuesday, November 29, to midday on Tuesday, December 6, and supporters were invited to make a donation and support the charity’s vital lifesaving work.

Throughout the week all donations made to the charity were doubled – one donation with twice the impact.

Katie Macro, Wales Air Ambulance campaigns manager, said: “The Big Give Christmas Challenge was a fantastic campaign where people could see their donations doubled.

"Our aim was to raise a total of £20,000, but thanks to the support of the public, businesses and organisations, we were able to reach our fundraising target in just five days.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we received, especially as this is the first time we have taken part in the Big Give Christmas Campaign.

“The money raised from the Christmas Challenge will go towards keeping our helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road throughout Wales 24/7 every day of the year.”

The theme for the challenge this year was ‘Our Christmas Heroes’.

The charity highlighted medics, pilots, allocators and crew, who are on standby over Christmas and ready to provide critical care interventions to those in need over the festive season.

Wales Air Ambulance is also grateful to have received match funding from Ashmole & Co and The Charles Hayward Foundation, which is being championed and boosted by Candis Club.

The charity needs to raise £8 million every year to provide vital 24/7 emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening illness or injuries.

It is the only air ambulance charity based in and dedicated to Wales.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance.

These include online donations, signing up to the charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.