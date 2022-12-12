People across Shropshire urged to order prescriptions ahead of the festive period

With Christmas and New Year fast approaching, NHS leaders are keen to ensure that people across the county have enough of their routine medication and prescriptions for the holiday period.

Some pharmacies and GP practices will be closed over the Bank Holidays, so people have been asked to check they have enough of their routine medication and order 14 days before they are due to run out.

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “Now is the time to plan ahead to help get you and your family through the winter season.

"By ordering early and collecting on time, you’ll save yourself the stress of possibly not getting what you need on time and play your part in keeping the pressure off our health services.

“Christmas and New Year can be a difficult time for health and social care professionals. Demand will be extremely high, and we are asking people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to ‘think’ and access the right service for their healthcare need.

“Let’s all choose well this Christmas. Call NHS 111 for urgent medical advice, go online here or use your local walk-in minor injury unit. We must keep A&E and 999 ambulance services for those who really need them.”

For those patients whose GP practice is part of the Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service, repeat prescriptions can be ordered at home by email.

The Bank Holidays take place on Monday, December 26; Tuesday, December 27; and Monday, January 2.

Some GP practices will be closed on these dates, but a range of NHS services are still available depending on your medical need.