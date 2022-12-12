Councillor rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack speaks of health system 'in shambles'

Ambulances outside a regional hospital's A&E

Councillor Tracey Huffer is a part of a committee that is looking into the complex problems that are causing ambulances to become stacked up outside hospitals.

"I had first-hand experience of being blue lighted last week on Tuesday with a suspected heart attack," said Ludlow East councillor Huffer, a health worker.

It turned out to be atrial fibrillation, which left her with a heart rate of 220 beats per minute for five hours.

"I was treated in the back of an ambulance by a cardiologist.

"When you get there it is like a war zone, it's absolutely terrible and I am not blaming anyone. The whole system is in shambles."

She called for community hospitals in the county to be supported and to "get those beds open".

"We need our community hospitals to prop up the rest."

A special Task and Finish group was set up by Shropshire Council in the spring to look into the issue, which has been linked to more deaths as ambulances become stuck outside hospitals waiting for discharge.

A report from the group was presented to Monday's meeting of the Health & Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee with seven recommendations.

Much of the focus is on how people can be diverted away from the need to go to A&E. But there is also a need to understand the needs of different communities and to close skills gaps.

The meeting was told that there is a massive shortfall of people working in home care.

"To meet current and immediate shortfall in home care demand for example we would need to employ 250 to 300 workers immediately - with far more needed as we move forward to meet our increasingly older demographic in the coming 25 years," the report read.

Councillor Claire Wild, who led the task and finish group, said that they should not apportion blame.

"It should be a system solution," she said, adding that Shropshire Council is part of the wider health system.

But she added that "we have absolutely got to do something, we can't carry on like this.

"We haven't got a silver bullet to solve it but we have got to work together to find solutions."

And Councillor Heather Kidd said the issue of a shortage of care workers was getting in the way.

"It's not the money as much as we can't find people to do it any more," she said.

Finding a solution to getting people discharged from hospital is a "big and complex problem" she said.

Councillors agreed to pass the report onto another committee to have a look at. The joint health overview and scrutiny committee is where NHS leaders join council officials to bring heads together.

Monday's committee was told that the local NHS is making progress on the issues but they "haven't cracked it" yet.

Sam Tilley, director of urgent and emergency care and emergency planning for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "We are working on all these elements although we have not cracked it yet."

The meeting also considered the state of the care market, and the fact that some care homes do not take discharged patients from hospital after a certain time.

Councillors were presented with plans to change the way that Shropshire works with care providers.

Costs have ballooned in the sector since the pandemic, the meeting heard.

There are some 89 home care providers in the county and the council is working on a new strategy for working with the sector, where some officers are wondering whether they have to work with too many smaller companies.

"There might be some really different approaches and I would be more than happy to bring that back here," said report author Laura Tyler, the council's head of housing, resettlement and independent living.

The report says: "Members understood that one of the questions that is being considered is whether this is too many for them to be able to operate at scale."

But the report authors warn that the "route into and out of hospital-based services is truly end-to-end with dependences and interdependences across the system, affecting the flow of people and patients and how smoothly and effectively the different moving parts join up and work together.