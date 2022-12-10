Shropshire MP seeks reassurance about patient safety in event of ambulance strikes

Mark Pritchard

Health minister Will Quince assured Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, that talks were being held regarding local "derogations", which would ensure that some staff continued to work in the event of a strike.

Mr Pritchard had tabled a question to Health Secretary Steve Barclay asking whether he planned to take steps to help mitigate the potential impact of industrial action by ambulance workers on acute health services in Shropshire.

Mr Quince said NHS England was leading national discussions to agree principles for determining derogations locally, including Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

"Employers and trade unions should discuss local derogations, which will identify which services are exempt from strike action in order to protect patient safety."

Exercise ‘Arctic Willow’, a multi-day exercise for integrated care boards (ICBs) working with trusts, is currently taking place.