'Extremely high demand' for county NHS services with staff pressured by flu, Covid-19 and Strep A

It comes after 'extremely high demand' across NHS services over the weekend, with rising numbers of patients with flu and Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile concerned parents are contacting the NHS about scarlet fever (caused by Strep A) after at least nine children across the UK died from invasive Strep A infection.

Together with ongoing workforce challenges, as well as sickness, these factors have led to delays for people accessing urgent or emergency care.

Now, health bosses have urged people who are eligible to get vaccinated and to choose the right services for their needs.

Nick White, chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Our hospitals continue to experience extreme pressure and regrettably this means that patients are having to wait long times to be seen in our emergency departments.

"We are doing everything we can to deliver safe care for patients, including diverting clinicians and staff to support within our emergency departments and discharge lounges.

“There are ways people can help their local NHS, by using the right service for their needs and getting vaccinated.

"This weekend we have seen increased numbers of people presenting with flu and Covid-19 symptoms.

"These viruses should not be underestimated, and to avoid being admitted to hospital this Christmas we are strongly urging everyone who is eligible to come forward and get vaccinated this week.

“Over the weekend, we saw increased numbers of parents contacting NHS services about Strep A which cause scarlet fever.

"Although uncomfortable, this virus can usually be treated with antibiotics available from your local GP.

"Please contact 111 online or call 111 for advice and support if you are worried about Strep A.”

NHS Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has issued advice on what people can do to help relieve pressure:

Use NHS 111, online or by phone, for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your need

For minor health concerns such as a coughs, colds, stomach ache or sore throats, visit your local pharmacy for advice

For other non-urgent cases, when you need medical advice and it’s not an emergency, contact your GP practice or a pharmacist

Minor Injury Units are available across the country for patients who have injuries that need attention but are not critical or life-threatening. The MIUs are located in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch

For mental health help, contact the mental health crisis helpline on 0808 196 4501 – urgent support is available 24/7

Only call 999 or attend A&E departments for serious accidents and for genuine emergencies

For parents of young children who need advice on scarlet fever, including symptoms and what to do, visit shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/scarlet-fever-invasive-group-a-strep/.

For more information about winter vaccination, visit: nhs.uk/wintervaccinations.