Video: Singer Olly Murs sends 'all the love in the world' to six-year-old battling cancer

Olly Murs filming a video with Dulcie, with her mum's cousin, Leita

Dulcie O'Kelly from Lawley has Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, with her mum Debbie saying: "It has been a traumatic time for our little warrior."

To put a smile on little Dulcie's face, her family put out an appeal to Dulcie's two favourite pop stars - Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor - to send her a small video.

Their wish came true sooner than expected, after Debbie's cousin Leita queued to see Olly Murs at his album signing in Birmingham on Saturday, and Olly happily obliged with her request.

Olly said: "Dulcie, it's Olly Murs here, I'm with Leita. I just wanted to send you all the love in the world. I'm thinking of you. Sending you the biggest hug and the biggest kiss."

Dulcie has had a rough time in hospital recently

Reacting to the video, Debbie O'Kelly posted on Instagram: "So something amazing happened today thanks to the wonderful work of one of my cousins.

"Leita you are amazing, we can't thank you enough. I didn't get the chance to film her reaction as she watched it but her squeal would have reached dog frequencies.

"Olly Murs - thank you for taking time out of your very busy day to do this. You've made a little girl fall asleep with a huge smile and probably one of the best memories she could ever wish for.

"We will see you in Birmingham in May for your tour. Thank you again."

She also filmed Dulcie thanking the pop star, saying: "Thank you Olly for sending me a video! Bye!"

Dulcie O'Kelly

Dulcie will also see Olly next year, as her family has bought her surprise tickets to see him at Birmingham on May 4 next year.

They hope it will cheer up the six-year-old, who has had a tough time in hospital over the last few weeks.

Mum Debbie said: "Dulcie has been treated at the Princess Royal at Telford and Birmingham Children's Hospital and is currently the first person to be part of this pioneering clinical trial.

"She had her CT scans of her body but also her head this time and a nasal gastric tube fitted which caused her distress and which she hated.

"This was fitted due to the constant sickness but she has not eaten in nearly a week and if this carries on she may need tube feeding.

"She demanded that nurses take out the tube and asked doctors and nurses who said that they could not and then she demanded to speak with the manager.

"I did not know whether to laugh or cry at this point."

Debbie added: "It is a year since Dulcie was diagnosed with cancer on November 25 last year and then told it was Neuroblastoma on December 9.

"I will never forget when those doctors came into our hospital room and handed me leaflets about childhood cancer, and I remember them talking but cannot remember a word they said as all I could hear on repeat was 'Dulcie has cancer'."