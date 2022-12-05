Charity tractor run set to return for Christmas

Brian Jones with fellow organiser Sophie Mottershead and her daughter Poppy.

Brian’s Christmas Tractor Run started last year and raised thousands for charity.

It was so successful the organising group of Brian Jones, Sophie Mottershead, Wendy Jones and Carys Studley have decided to hold it again this year on Friday, December 23.

It is expected that some 100 tractors will be all lit up and decorated as they start and finish at the Hanmer junction of the A525 and A539, travelling through Tallarn Green, Worthenbury, Bangor on Dee, Overton, Penley, Horsemans Green, Hanmer, Bettisfield and Bronington.

Organiser Brian Jones said: “Last year we organised this event in just eight days and it was extremely successful and well supported, so this year we have decided to do it again and I’m expecting it to be even bigger and better.

“There are going to be lots and lots of tractors all lit up and decorated, including one to look like the Coca Cola truck.

“Hope House is a wonderful local charity that supports seriously ill local children and their families and this year we wanted to donate some of the money we raise on the night to them.

“It’s going to be a wonderful night, so please come out and support us and if you are able to give donation to charity then it would be gratefully received.”

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We are so grateful to Brian and the organisers for choosing to raise money for us this year. Without amazing support like this from our local community we simply wouldn’t able to be here for the children and families that really need us.

“I’m sure the night will be absolutely magical.”