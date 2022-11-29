Donna Ockenden completed a report into a baby deaths scandal at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

They say they are making good progress on the 210 actions they need to carry out following the Ockenden Report that was carried out following the scandal.

A spokesperson for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said: "SaTH will continue to deliver the remaining report actions as outlined.

"There is a commitment and focus on delivering meaningful change to service users, following robust governance and assurance mechanisms to meet agreed timescales."

A final Ockendon report was published in March 2022 including 93 Local Actions for Learning which are for SaTH only. There were also 117 action required for implementation at all providers of NHS maternity care in England.

A media briefing meeting on Monday was told that "SaTH are now in a position where there are safe staffing levels in maternity".

Health leaders say they have delivered 46 of the 52 actions from the first Ockenden Report and 77 of the 158 actions in the final report.

They are also looking to be in contact with more mums to be through a new Maternity Voices Partnership and other people in the community.