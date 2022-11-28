Telford pub spreading chocolate and joy to the poorly this Christmas

Landord Ed Lowe from The Plough Inn, Wellington, is collecting selection boxes to give out to local hospices and care homes

For eight years, landlord Ed Lowe from The Plough Inn in Wellington has been collecting selection boxes to hand out to hospitals, hospices and care home across the county and beyond.

This year he's on a mission to beat last year's record total of 1,200 boxes.

The pub distributes donated chocolate each year to hundreds of people that might be in need of a little festive spirit.

Severn Hospice, The Princess Royal, Morris Care and Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham are just some of the recipients of the hundreds of donated boxes the pub receives.

Ed explained: "It's just a nice thing to do for Christmas, for the staff and the kids in hospital and the older people in the homes.

"Everyone always really appreciates it, it's really fulfilling.

"Last year we had 1,200 boxes so this year that's our target. We'd like to at least equal it."

The Plough, on King Street, is well known for its charitable endeavours, having raised over £168,000 for military charities over the last 11 years.