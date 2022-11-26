Mother's frustration after two cancelled operations for four-year-old son

Lisa Leneveu and her son Albert

Lisa Leneveu, 44, from Lawley, said that her son Albert is awaiting the removal of his adenoids and a tonsillectomy.

The youngster is due to have the operation at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, in an attempt to solve a problem where he repeatedly suffers from tonsillitis – and is almost constantly on antibiotics.

She said the issue causes severe problems with Albert's sleep, with the youngster frequently waking up several times in the night, and either her, or her husband having to sleep in with him.

She also said that as well as the frustration over the delay to getting his issues sorted, there was also the disruption caused to arrangements to look after other members of the family.

Mrs Leneveu has six children and said her husband, who works in Tamworth, had taken time off for the operations to ensure they could look after their other children and get them to school.

They have received a fresh date for the operation, although she said the hospital had again told her it was not guaranteed.

The first operation had been due to place in October, and was cancelled the evening before.

The most recent was scheduled for Monday, November 21, but was cancelled just an hour before because no beds were available.

Mrs Leneveu said they are desperate to get the treatment done, with Albert also old enough to understand what is happening.

She said: "He is quite excited about it because he knows how poorly he gets and it does make him very upset."

She said there was also the difficulty of mentally preparing themselves for Albert to undergo an operation which requires a general anaesthetic.

She said: "It is frustrating. Everything you put into it and mentally prepare yourself and then it doesn't happen."

She added: "I understand that you can never say if there will be emergencies but to me if you have things like that, especially with children, you would think there is a plan in action that if you are massively busy there is some way of preventing it."

Mrs Leneveu said that it was now a case of preparing for the next date – and crossing their fingers that it is not cancelled again.

She said: "There are no guarantees. It is a 12.30pm slot and there are no guarantees it will happen. Hopefully it won't be put off but they cannot guarantee it."

Hayley Flavell, Executive Director of Nursing at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, we would like to apologise for the cancellation of this planned procedure on two occasions. We want to reassure patients that we are doing everything we can to minimise the number of operations that require rescheduling.