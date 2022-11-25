Hope House Christmas cards available to support charity

Assistant shop manager Hannah Ledsham with a selection of the cards

This year’s cards show beautiful local scenes from across Shropshire, while there are also both modern and traditional cards that embody the true spirit of the festive season.

“This is our biggest ever Christmas card range,” said Jim Martin, retail commercial manager.

“We have a range of English, Welsh and bi-lingual cards stocked in our shops and there really is a bit of something for everyone.

“Our cards are always very popular and we often sell out, so don’t leave it too long and make sure you get yours soon to avoid disappointment.”

Packs of cards range anywhere from £2.50 to £3.95 with the money going towards ensuring the hospice can be here for local children and families.

“Cards are available in all of our shops, but if you are unable to get along to one then you can still support us and pick up a pack via our website,” added Jim.

Cards can be purchased online at www.hopehouse.org.uk/christmas-card-shop.

People can also support Hope House by purchasing tickets for its Bumper Christmas Raffle.

With ticket s£1 each people could win a jackpot of £6,000 which can be taken as a lump sum or £500 a month for a year, as well as a second prize of £2,500 and a third prize of £1,500.