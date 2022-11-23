Shropshire NHS trust launches dedicated Facebook page for maternity care

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Maternity Information Hub, will be used to share up-to-date health and pregnancy advice to people in Shropshire.

It comes after maternity expert Donna Ockenden's report, published in March this year, found 60 areas where improvements could be made to maternity services at SaTH.

The new hub will include information on changes to services, improvements and innovations, staff achievements, patient experiences and will give people the opportunity to find out more about the roles across maternity services at SaTH.

Annemarie Lawrence, director of midwifery at SaTH, said: “The launch of the Maternity Information Hub Facebook page marks an important step forward as it allows us to share improvements within our service and the achievements of our colleagues, both in teams and as individuals.

“Crucially, it also provides a further way for us to put the care we provide at the heart of what we do, allowing us to communicate directly with those using our services and to hear about the things that are important to them.

"Only by listening and responding to service users can we consistently improve and provide truly bespoke care.”

Emily Evans, chair of The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Maternity Voices Partnership, said: “This great development from SaTH will allow women and service users to share experiences and needs and will have a positive impact on wellbeing by allowing them to actively engage with the service.”

Any questions or ideas for content can be sent to sath.commsteam@nhs.net