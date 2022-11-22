Council vows to support development of village facilities with medical practice set to close

Highley Medical Centre. Photo: Google

Highley Medical Practice gave notice last week that it would end its NHS contract and close the practice on March 31 of next year.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne acknowledged that "residents will be understandably concerned", but said he believed the move "should provide a real opportunity to improve GP services for Highley residents" as "the current practice housed in a former domestic setting has limited opportunity to improve or expand services."

Highley Parish Council has now weighed in on the decision over the medical practice's fate.

Councillor Peter Vinall, chair of Highley Parish Council, said: "Following the notification from Highley Medical Practice informing NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin that it will close the medical practice on March 31 2023, Highley Parish Council are happy to support any future developments that can enhance the medical facilities open to the residents of Highley, we would also like to thank the practice for their extended notice as they were only required to give three months’ notice.

"We have offered our assistance to the NHS by sharing any information that will keep our residents informed within our village through our parish council website, notice boards and social media.

"Over the next few weeks, we will liaise with the NHS, our Member of Parliament Philip Dunne and County Councillor Mark Williams to work towards obtaining the best results possible, Claire Parker [Director of Partnerships and Place at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin] has stated that this preferably would be to retain a medical practice in Highley and that they will prioritise access to general practice services to those affected by this notice.