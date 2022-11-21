Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust shines a spotlight on work of its 'amazing' colleagues

Emma Hicks, Ursula Owen and other members of the Macmillan clinical specialist occupational therapists’ team

A number of individuals and teams were announced as the winners at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Celebratory Awards.

There were 18 categories, including the Caring Award, Clinical Rising Star and the Public Recognition Award – in partnership with the Shropshire Star.

Chief Executive Award – SaTh Radiology Team. Pictured: The Radiology team from the PRH.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said: “It’s been fantastic to shine a spotlight on the contribution of some of our amazing colleagues, working in frontline teams or behind the scenes, who make a real difference for our patients and communities.

“Huge congratulations not only to the winners, but to everybody who was nominated. We received hundreds of nominations for individuals and teams across the categories.

“It was such a difficult task for the judges to choose the winners, but also a great honour, as it is so fantastic to see all the great work going on at our trust.

“I would like to thank our communities, who have supported us, and continue to do so. We could not continue to do what we do without you.”

Clinical Leadership Award - Hayley Pearson from Pharmacy at RSH

The Trust Celebratory Awards reflects the diversity of what staff do – day in and day out – to support their patients, the community and each other.

The awards highlight the work and dedication of individuals and teams across the organisation, as well as the contribution of people who support the trust, including volunteers and partners.

Hundreds of people took the time to nominate, with almost 400 nominations received this year.

Among the winners were Emma-Jane Beattie and the rest of the Emergency Planning Team, for the Partnering Award. Emma-Jane Beattie led the team in the introduction of SaTH’s first large-scale disaster management training event at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital earlier this year.

A simulated incident, which involved a derailed train, was staged and featured colleagues from outside the organisation including fire, ambulance and police as well as volunteers acting as casualties.

Ambitious Award - HCA Rachel Bladen

Healthcare assistant, Rachel Bladen, scooped up the Ambitious Award for her involvement in an improvement project around increasing the use of QR codes for pre-assessment leaflets for patients.

The Caring Award was given to the Macmillan clinical specialist occupational therapists for their ‘pivotal’ role in the caring of brain tumour patients.

The Trusted Award was given to Rebecca Bromley – patient journey facilitator at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Rebecca has been in her role since March 2020 – the start of the Covid pandemic – and quickly stepped up to support Ward 32 – the Covid Ward.

Emma Hicks, Ursula Owen and other members of the Macmillan clinical specialist occupational therapists team

She supported the ward with any patients who were needing to be discharged in a timely way to create capacity at the front door.

Sian Burley and Lucy Cielecki scooped up the Learning and Development Award, both working as trainee advanced clinical practitioners in breast imaging.

The pair work hard to provide excellent service to patients, to support the team and to help the Trust achieve high standards in Shropshire Breast Screening.

Clinical Rising Star- Samantha Petridis from the neonatal unit at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH)

Samantha Petridis, from the neonatal unit a Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), won the award for Clinical Rising Star.

She is said to be the driving force behind the neonatal unit achieving the BFI accreditation stage 1 for infant feeding and is working hard to help the neonatal unit achieve stage 2 in the future.

Philip Evans, administrator in the therapy centre at RSH, won the award for Non-Clinical Rising Star.

Non-clinical Rising Star - Philip Evans, Administrator in the Therapy Centre at RSH

Despite only being in the role for 12 months, Philip has embraced the team, understood their challenges and come up with solutions to improve the team’s way of working.

Quality Improvement Award (clinical) - Leeanne Morgan, Falls Specialist Nurse

The Quality Improvement Award (clinical), was given to Leeanne Morgan, falls specialist nurse, who has worked hard to improve in all areas of falls prevention and post fall management.

Leeanne has improved compliance for falls sensor mats, yellow blankets, improvements in lying and standing BP rates from 5 per cent to a consistent compliance of more than 60 per cent.

Quality Improvement Award (non-clinical) - Kev Malton from Medical Devices and Portering at RSH

Kev Malton, from medical devices and portering, won the award for Quality Improvement (non-clinical).

He noted that end-of-life patients were having delays in receiving their T-34 Syringe pumps.

Additionally, he noted that many of the pumps had been loaned off-site and the current process resulted in many of the pumps going missing.

As a result of his project, Kev reduced the time taken to deliver pumps from hours to between five and 10 minutes.

Innovation Award - Devaki Nayak from Ophthalmology at RSH

Devaki Nayak won the award for Innovation, after developing a a virtual pathway enabling patients to attend for diagnostic capture.

Having never been done before, this service has now been running successfully since September 2021.

Volunteer of the Year Award - Ethan Holmes from A&E at RSH

Ethan Holmes won the award for Volunteer of the Year, having offered more than 60 hours of his time since July and supporting his team through many critical incidents.

Partner of the Year Award - Emily Evans and the Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP)

Emily Evans won the Partner of the Year Award, Hayley Pearson won Clinical Leadership Award, John Skelton won the Non-Clinical Leadership Award and Mei-See Hon scooped up the Chair’s Award.

The Radiology team from Princess Royal Hospital scooped up the Chief Executive’s Award, having shown true commitment to patient care.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Sam Adjepong, Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, based at PRH

Sam Adjepong, an upper gastrointestinal surgeon at the Princess Royal Hospital, won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing commitment and skill.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Highly commended: Helen Coleman, Lead Nurse for Education and Quality

Warren Perks and Helen Coleman were ‘highly commended’ for their work throughout the years.

Healthcare Assistant: Lorna McQuid from Donnington has been awarded the Public Recognition Award