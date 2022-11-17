Shropshire nursing boss: Hospital transformation will see everyone get better quality care

Shropshire's director of nursing Hayley Flavell

We are all aware of the challenges faced by our health and social care system and the improvements made as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) will be of benefit for all our patients.

Plans to upgrade hospital services will see everyone across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales receive better quality care and face fewer delays for treatment.

It means that we can bring together specialist teams, and patients would be seen faster, with a quicker diagnosis and shorter hospital stays.

We need to make sure that everyone has access to the right care, at the right time, from the right clinicians when they need it most and I believe these changes will ensure that happens.

I echo the words of my colleague Dr Ed Rysdale, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Director for the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) who said: ‘We can’t continue as we are. Our patients regularly experience delays in accessing the right specialist teams and it is vital that our facilities support modern healthcare practices.’

Under the plans, Telford will specialise in planned care with Shrewsbury specialising in emergency care.

The changes bring numerous benefits, including planned care services in Telford available throughout the year leading to fewer cancellations and delays for operations; improved emergency care services delivered from a new, purpose-built Emergency Department in Shrewsbury, meaning that patients will be seen more quickly, with shorter stays and faster ambulance handovers times and enhanced urgent care services which will be available 24/7 on both sites, and be delivered through a new A&E Local Model in Telford.

This week is Inter Faith Week, which gives us the opportunity to strengthen relationships and understand diversity between people from different faiths and between people of religious and non-religious beliefs.

As part of our Inter Faith Week celebrations at the Trust we have been hosting a range of speakers.

It has given me and colleagues the chance to learn about a diverse range of faiths and beliefs, developing an improved understanding to support our work.

We are now on countdown to our Annual Celebratory Awards ceremony where the winners will finally be unveiled tomorrow.

The celebratory awards reflect the huge diversity of what we do, day in and day out, to support patients, our local community and each other. The staff awards will highlight the incredible work and exceptional dedication across our organisation. Hundreds of colleagues took the time to nominate individuals and teams with almost 400 nominations made this year.

One of the categories is the Public Recognition Award (in partnership with The Shropshire Star) when you had the choice to nominate and vote for the finalists.

This category recognises teams or individuals who have provided outstanding care and an exceptional level of service above and beyond the call of duty.

All three finalists are truly outstanding in their roles, providing excellent care for our communities. Here’s a reminder of the three finalists: Lorna McQuaid, a Bank Healthcare Assistant at the Princess Royal Hospital; Guy Calcott, Consultant, and the Early Pregnancy Team and Maria Brownfield, a Midwife at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.