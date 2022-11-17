Santa Claus visit to Shropshire town will raise money for young boy with cancer

Six-year-old Jake Knowles is battling cancer

Jake Knowles from Neenton was rushed to A&E earlier this month with suspected appendicitis, but after an X-ray and an ultrasound, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Since his diagnosis, his community has rallied around his family to give their support and are raising money to make their experience as stress-free as possible.

One of the fundraising events planned is a visit from Santa to Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth, on December 11.

Children and families are welcome to follow Santa singing and dancing around the village.

One of the organisers, Carla Evans, said: "Myself and a few friends have come together to help fundraising for Jake, a little boy who attends school with our children, to help his family out as he has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

"They have a long road ahead and we want to make it as stress-free as we can."

The fundraising events hope to make the journey easier for Jake's family, accommodating for taking time off work, driving to the hospital, and supporting Jake's two brothers.

Santa will begin his journey through Ditton Priors at 4.30pm on December 11, starting at Station Road and heading towards The Howard Arms, where he will take a left onto Chapel Lane.

After Rudolph sends him the wrong way, he will then make a u-turn and go back towards the church, around the one-way system, and back towards the village hall.

Another fundraising event is planned for December 17, with details to be revealed soon.

To support the fundraising, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carla-bow?utm_term=n8PPbrpQq.