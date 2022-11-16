Uncertainty over practice future could offer 'real opportunity' for improvement' in service, says MP

Philip Dunne MP said patients must not lose out over the situation

The decision, by the owners of Highley Medical Practice, has raised concerns about continuing GP services in the village.

Local NHS bosses have said they are working to make sure the situation is resolved before the notice period expires on March 31 next year.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne urged health chiefs to make sure patients do not lose out.

He said: "I have long been concerned that Highley’s primary care provision required significant reform to cater to the town’s growing population.

"In my view, the current practice housed in a former domestic premises has limited opportunity to improve or expand services.

"I have campaigned and sought to work with the NHS in Shropshire for several years to come up with alternatives.

"Residents will be understandably concerned at this news of the current practice ending their contract.

"I am urging the NHS in Shropshire to ensure alternative provision is available in Highley when the current contract ends.

"But I am also of the view this should provide a real opportunity to improve GP services for Highley residents."

Mr Dunne said he had discussed the issue with the local NHS, adding that a lasting solution is required.

He said: "While this may take some time to provide a lasting solution, I have been reassured by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) that measures will be put in place to ensure a smooth transfer of cover for patients and staff when the current contract ends.

"I shall work closely with the ICB and Shropshire Council and will engage with Highley Parish Council to find a lasting solution. This must ensure local people in Highley receive good local access to high quality primary care."

Speaking when the news was confirmed, Claire Parker, director of partnerships and place at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I would like to reassure our patients and residents of Highley that extensive work is underway to find a timely and sustainable solution to this situation.

“Our work will prioritise access to general practice services for those people affected by this announcement and try to secure an option which remains in Highley. We will be working closely with the practice, and our partners, to consider all options so we can navigate this situation as best we can.

“Under the terms of the GP contract, Highley Medical Centre is required to provide at least three months’ notice, however they will be extending the notice period to March 31 2023, giving us more time to find a resolution.